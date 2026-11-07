Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 7th Nov, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Campo unemployment rises for third month, to 24,000 people

By Maria Jesus Corrales
7th November 2026

October’s unemployment figures for the Campo de Gibraltar showed numbers rising for a third month, an additional 196 people out of work bringing the total to 24,039. 

The statistics show a pattern where the wider services sector, in fields such as hospitality and retail, accounted for the largest proportion of unemployment, with women and people aged over 45 particularly affected. 

This characteristic was recorded across all eight municipalities, with only La Línea and Jimena de la Frontera registering a fall in unemployment due to other factors. 

Algeciras, the most populous municipality in the Campo area, saw the largest increase with an additional 82 people out of work in October. 

It also recorded the highest number of unemployed, at 11,325, of which 7,638 had previously worked in the services sector. 

More than 7,000 of those unemployed in this city were women, while more than 5,900 were aged over 45. 

La Línea, the second most populous municipality and the second highest figures for joblessness, reported 7,359 people out of work, of which 4,713 were previously employed in services. 

In terms of age and gender, the 3,828 people over 45 years of age outnumbered the 3,031 under-45s, and 4,473 of the 7,359 were women. 

San Roque recorded 2,648 unemployed people, including 1,718 who had previously worked in the service sector. Women accounted for 1,646 of the total, while 1,419 unemployed were aged over 45. 

In Los Barrios, unemployment stood at 1,843. Of these, 1,246 were women and 1,032 were over 45. The service sector was again the largest source of unemployment, accounting for 1,363 people. 

Jimena de la Frontera recorded fewer than 500 unemployed people, with 345 coming from the service sector. Castellar registered 210 people out of work, while Tesorillo recorded 160. 

Most Read

Local News

Former Gibraltar International Bank premises in Main Street set for alterations

Fri 6th Nov, 2026

Features

Calpe Lodge No. 325 marks 200 years of Irish Freemasonry in Gibraltar

Fri 6th Nov, 2026

Local News

British national convicted under Terrorism Act banned from Gib

Sun 1st Nov, 2026

Local News

Tarik Road Prison Quarters set for refurbishment

Fri 6th Nov, 2026

Brexit

European Parliament’s LIBE committee backs Gib treaty as PP abstains

Fri 6th Nov, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

7th November 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Double killer Grimson given extra 22 years for historical sexual attacks on four males

6th November 2026

UK/Spain News
Ruiz Boix accuses PP of threatening Campo stability over treaty

3rd November 2026

UK/Spain News
CAMPO - La Línea to approve record €73 million budget for 2027

2nd November 2026

UK/Spain News
Campo industries employed more than 12,000 people in 2025

2nd November 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026