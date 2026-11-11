PP to seek ‘responsible dialogue’ with UK on treaty consequences if in Spanish government

The Partido Popular (PP) would “resume a responsible dialog with UK to review the treaty consequences” if it forms the next Spanish Government, according to its manifesto ahead of the November 29 general election.

The manifesto was published on Tuesday and Gibraltar is mentioned in only one paragraph of the document, under point 241, headed “Gibraltar is a matter of State”.

The PP states that a future government led by the party “will resume a responsible dialogue with UK to review the consequences of the EU-UK Treaty, as it has not been endorsed by the Spanish Parliament”.

The manifesto adds: “We will continue claiming our sovereignty, defending our interests and the prosperity of the Campo de Gibraltar.”

ALBARES

The current Government's answer came from Brussels, where Spain's Minister for Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares, said the PP was trying to "sabotage" the treaty in the European Parliament.

He considered this as "an attack" on those citizens benefited by the agreement, provisionally implemented since last July 15.

"Everything is moving forward in a normal way, perspectives are good," he said of the treaty ratification process.

"The (Spanish) Government is talking to all the political parties represented in the European Parliament, in particular with Spanish Members of EU Parliament, so they can support this historical agreement after 300 years."

"It has much to benefit the Campo de Gibraltar, Cádiz, Andalucía and Spain," he told reporters.

The Partido Popular EU Members of Parliament "want to sabotage it, as they have tried to do since the beginning," he added.

"I cannot understand why the Partido Popular is directly targeting the livelihoods of the people of Cádiz, the people of Andalusia, the Campo de Gibraltar, the workers at the port of Algeciras and cross-border workers."

He said the ratification process “is nearing completion” and that technical committees had started to meet to resolve the day-to-day problems, which “were so damaging to community relations”.

In contrast to the friction and clashes that used to arise, Gibraltar and the Campo de Gibraltar can now “walk together hand in hand”, Mr Albares concluded.

ELECTION LANDSCAPE

However, concerns have been raised that a potential coalition government involving the PP and Vox could hinder its implementation.

The other Spanish political parties have yet to publish their manifestos.

The general election campaign begins next Friday, November 13.

According to the latest poll by 40dB for La Sexta, published on November 10, the PP remains the largest party in terms of projected votes, with 31.9%.

The PSOE is forecast to come second with 29.9%, while right-wing party Vox is projected to receive 18%.

On the left, Sumar is forecast to secure 3.6% of the vote, with Podemos on 1.2%.

The combined projected vote for the PP and Vox stands at 49.9%, potentially paving the way for a change of government in Spain.

The two parties are estimated to win between 190 and 202 seats in the Congreso de los Diputados, above the 176 required for an overall majority.

The poll also found that none of the political leaders included in the survey received a positive average rating.

PP leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo scored 3.6 out of 10, followed by PSOE leader Pedro Sánchez on 3.5. Vox leader Santiago Abascal received 2.8, Ada Colau of Frente Amplio scored 2.6, and Podemos leader Irene Montero received 2.3