CAMPO - November 11 general strike march scheduled to start at border

One of the marches planned to mark Spain's general strike on November 11 will begin on the La Línea side of the border at 6pm that day, timed to coincide with cross-border workers returning from work in Gibraltar.

Earlier, at noon, another demonstration will take place in Algeciras, starting from the Plaza Alta at the heart of the city.

Both protests have been organised by the Comité Popular por la Huelga General, a committee established specifically to promote this industrial action and bring together social and political groups, trade unions and members of the public across the Campo area.

Ahead of the walk, the committee has also organised a parade of cars through Algeciras tomorrow, November 10. The convoy will depart from the Parque Feria and aims to raise awareness and encourage wider participation the following day.

The November 11 protest emerged following a wave of social unrest in Spain over acces to housing, with 87-year-old Maricarmen Abascal becoming a symbol of widespread dissatisfaction when Ms Abascal was evicted from the home she had rented for 70 years on September 23.

Her case prompted protests in major Spanish cities, with young people occupying public spaces to demand fairer housing policies, improvements to public education, better salaries and decent living conditions across the country.

Similar clamours have also emerged in another cities across Europe.

With Spain's general election called for November 29, the social tension developed into a call for a general strike, supported by left-wing social, political and trade union organisation's across the country.

Organisers decided to proceed with the protest despite the shock caused by the train accident in Urda, Toledo, on October 28, in which 69 people died.

The Comité Popular described the industrial action as “a collective tool to bring up fundamental issues, such as the housing crisis, the deterioration of public services and the rise in the cost of living.”

“Those are not individual but structural problems impacting the working class.”

“The future of our rights is at stake, and we cannot just stand by and watch. This is the time to go out to streets, to participate and make our voices heard,” they added.

“We are calling on the whole [Campo de Gibraltar] to join the strike and to 11N protests.”

The Comisiones Obreras (CCOO) trade union’s secretary in the Campo, Manuel Triano, said he was “optimistic about the people’s response” to the call.

Organisers are also drawing up plans to ensure essential services are staffed during the march and preparing activities intended to “build [long-lasting] social grassroots and alliances between participants”.