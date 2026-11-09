Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 9th Nov, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

CAMPO - La Línea council seeks seat on cross-border environment committee

Photo via La Linea city council.

By Maria Jesus Corrales
9th November 2026

La Línea city council has formally requested the Spanish government include a local representative on the cross-border committee dealing with environmental issues that was agreed in the EU-UK treaty. 

The petition was submitted to the Spanish ministries of Exteriores and Transición Ecológica following the committee’s first meeting on October 26. 

A La Línea city hall press release explained that the committee’s terms of reference allow representatives of Spanish local and regional authorities with responsibility for environmental matters to take part. 

The city council added that its vicinity to Gibraltar and its interest in environmental matters covered by the agreement made its participation important, especially on land reclamation impacts, wastewater discharges, marine protection efforts, and potential environmental incidents.  

Furthermore, it said its involvement would help improve the exchange of information, cooperation between institutions, and coordination to address environmental issues. 

It has also asked the Spanish ministries to provide information on the relevant processes the council must complete before gaining a seat on the committee. 

Most Read

Local News

Protesters march up Main Street over reclamation projects, pollution and data centre 

Sun 8th Nov, 2026

Local News

RGP apologises to James Levy for ‘procedurally flawed’ Op Delhi search warrants

Sat 7th Nov, 2026

Local News

British national convicted under Terrorism Act banned from Gib

Sun 1st Nov, 2026

Features

Calpe Lodge No. 325 marks 200 years of Irish Freemasonry in Gibraltar

Fri 6th Nov, 2026

Local News

Gap-toothed Neanderthal child brought to life in new museum gallery

Fri 15th May, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

9th November 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
CAMPO - November 11 general strike march scheduled to start at border

9th November 2026

UK/Spain News
Campo unemployment rises for third month, to 24,000 people

7th November 2026

UK/Spain News
Double killer Grimson given extra 22 years for historical sexual attacks on four males

6th November 2026

UK/Spain News
Ruiz Boix accuses PP of threatening Campo stability over treaty

3rd November 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026