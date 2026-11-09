CAMPO - La Línea council seeks seat on cross-border environment committee

La Línea city council has formally requested the Spanish government include a local representative on the cross-border committee dealing with environmental issues that was agreed in the EU-UK treaty.

The petition was submitted to the Spanish ministries of Exteriores and Transición Ecológica following the committee’s first meeting on October 26.

A La Línea city hall press release explained that the committee’s terms of reference allow representatives of Spanish local and regional authorities with responsibility for environmental matters to take part.

The city council added that its vicinity to Gibraltar and its interest in environmental matters covered by the agreement made its participation important, especially on land reclamation impacts, wastewater discharges, marine protection efforts, and potential environmental incidents.

Furthermore, it said its involvement would help improve the exchange of information, cooperation between institutions, and coordination to address environmental issues.

It has also asked the Spanish ministries to provide information on the relevant processes the council must complete before gaining a seat on the committee.