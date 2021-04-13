Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 13th Apr, 2021

Sports

St Joseph and Europa face off again, this time for Rock Cup

By Stephen Ignacio
13th April 2021

Second placed Europa and third placed St Joseph come head to head once again after just three days after Saturday’s 1-1 draw which intensified the rivalry between the two.
Europa will be hoping to see Jayce Olivero return to his left back position after having seen him miss the last encounter. Both Olivero and Jolley were among the players missing from Saturday’s match which saw St Joseph dominate for the most part of the match but without being able to finish the game.
The quarter finals of the Rock Cup becomes crucial for both as Mons Calpe and Lynx continue to breathe down their necks in the league at touching distance from challenging to be within the top three.
Europa will have to up their game after Saturday’s performance in which St Joseph’s were unlucky not to capitalise on the vulnerabilities at the back.
The blue and whites, although having set the standard with their goal scoring prowess in the first round will need to re-ignite that goal scoring edge which shot them with ease throughout the first round into the top three and as one of the highest scoring sides in the league. Recent form has seen them not finishing as strongly as they have been expected although they have shown that they have become the team to beat this season.
Once considered as the third-side in the league in which a win for St Joseph’s against the top two of Lincoln Red Imps and Europa would be considered a surprise result, this season St Joseph’s have turned the tables and are on equal par with their rivals. Their momentum has transformed the top of the table with the redistribution of points now making things tighter at the top and allowing for more teams to close the gap on the top three.
If St Joseph’s can produce the results to put them through to the next round they would face either Lincoln Red Imps or Lynx. Making it one of the toughest routes towards the finals.
Although Europa’s performance did not inspire confidence towards today’s match their resilience and continued progress in the league has shown that even with a reduced squad compared to their two main rivals Europa’s bid for a league and cup double are still very much open and will still make them the favorites for tonight for most.
In other matches this evening Mons Calpe will be looking to brush aside Glacis United’s challenge for a place in the semi finals. The winner of this encounter will play the only surviving side from the Challenge group having been drawn against the winners of the Manchester 62 versus College 1975 tie opening the way for an easier route to the finals.
Mons Calpe will feel hard down by last seasons decision to suspend the cup competition after they had already reached the final stages and were looking towards a possible place in the finals.

