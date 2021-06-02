Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 2nd Jun, 2021

Sports

Futsal - Mons Calpe and Europa open gap with Lynx

By Stephen Ignacio
2nd June 2021

Mons Calpe DC Futsal and Europa FC futsal opened up a six point gap with rivals Lynx FC Futsal as the two remain unbeaten in the first division. The points gap came courtesy of Mons Calpe who dealt a severe blow to Lynx’s aspirations to reach the Futsal Champions league this summer after beating them...

