Futsal - Mons Calpe and Europa open gap with Lynx
Mons Calpe DC Futsal and Europa FC futsal opened up a six point gap with rivals Lynx FC Futsal as the two remain unbeaten in the first division. The points gap came courtesy of Mons Calpe who dealt a severe blow to Lynx’s aspirations to reach the Futsal Champions league this summer after beating them...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here