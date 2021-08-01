Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 1st Aug, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

‘890m-year-old sponge fossils’ could be earliest animal life

Photo by Laurentian University.

By Press Association
1st August 2021

By Nina Massey

Sponges may have lived in oceans up to 890 million years ago, a study that identifies sponge-like structures within ancient reefs has suggested.

If verified, the findings could represent the earliest known fossilised animal body and may pre-date the next-oldest undisputed sponge fossils by around 350 million years, an expert said.

Sponges are simple animals, and genetic evidence from modern sponges suggests they emerged during the early Neoproterozoic era (1,000 million to 541 million years ago).

However, there have not been a lot of fossilised sponge bodies from this period.

Professor Elizabeth Turner, from Laurentian University in Ontario, Canada, examined rock samples from 890-million-year-old reefs in north-western Canada that were built by calcium carbonate-depositing bacteria.

She found branching networks of tube-shaped structures that contained, and were surrounded by, crystals of the mineral calcite.

These structures were found to closely resemble the fibrous skeleton found within horny sponges — a modern type used to make commercial bath sponges.

They were also similar to structures previously identified in calcium carbonate rocks that are thought to have been created by the decay of horny sponge bodies.

Prof Turner said the structures may be the fossilised remains of horny sponges that lived on, in and beside calcium carbonate reefs approximately 90 million years before Earth’s oxygen levels increased to levels thought to be necessary to support animal life.

The findings could imply that the evolution of early animals occurred independently of this oxygenation event and that early animal life survived severe ice ages that occurred between 720 million and 635 million years ago, if the structures are accepted as sponge body fossils.

The study published in Nature said: “If vermiform microstructure is in fact the fossilised tissue of keratose sponges, the material described here would represent the oldest body-fossil evidence of animals known to date, and would provide the first physical evidence that animals emerged before the Neoproterozoic oxygenation event and survived through the glacial episodes of the Cryogenian period.”
(PA)

Most Read

Local News

No issues with Hassan’s Centenary Terraces, Govt says

Tue 27th Jul, 2021

UK/Spain News

In two-pronged insults, Vox talks of ‘suffocating’ Gibraltar and attacks La Linea’s ‘Puigdemont of the south’

Thu 29th Jul, 2021

Local News

Unvaccinated staff create challenge for GHA, Bhatti says

Thu 29th Jul, 2021

Local News

Rise in cases requires careful management as Gib edges back to normality, Bhatti says

Thu 29th Jul, 2021

Local News

Director of Public Health to leave role this week

Tue 27th Jul, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

1st August 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Galloway’s ‘landscape’ exhibition

1st August 2021

Features
Vaccines have prevented 22 million infections and 60,000 deaths, figures show

1st August 2021

Features
Invasive species cost UK economy ‘more than £5bn over past 50 years’

1st August 2021

Features
Three in 10 young adults in England still without first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

1st August 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021