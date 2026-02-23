90-year-old man admits child sexual offices 

The Chief Justice told a 90-year-old man he will “almost certainly” face a prison sentence after the defendant pleaded guilty on Monday morning at the Supreme Court to seven charges of child sexual offences.

Charles Emmanuel Montegriffo had previously faced 14 charges and on Monday he pleaded guilty to seven, with the remaining charges to be left on file.

Montegriffo, who is hard of hearing, was sat in the witness box with his lawyer Chris Finch next to him guiding his client through the indictment.

Chief Justice Anthony Dudley loudly read the indictment out to the defendant, taking note as Montegriffo pleaded guilty to all the charges put before him.

Montegriffo admitted to seven charges including two counts of assault of a child under 13 by penetration, four counts of sexual activity with a child, and one count of encouraging or assisting a child to engage in sexual activity.

The offences all took place within the past decade.

Due to Montegriffo’s age, Mr Finch requested a general medical report to be complied prior to sentencing.

The Chief Justice said Montegriffo will likely face a lengthy custodial sentence, adding that he would take into account his age but “only a little bit” when sentencing.

Mr Justice Dudley granted Montegriffo bail as the court believes there is no risk of his reoffending or absconding.

The Chief Justice ordered a pre-sentence report and strongly reminded the defendant that if he missed any appointments, bail would be rescinded immediately.

“Almost certainly I will be sending you to prison,” Mr Justice Dudley told the defendant.

The matter was adjourned for sentencing on April 1, 2026.

Director of Public Prosecutions Christian Rocca and Mark Zammit appeared for the Crown.

The RGP encourages anyone who has been a victim of sexual abuse, irrespective of how long ago, to report the matter to the RGP by calling 200 72500 or via the dedicated online reporting portal: www.police.gi/report-online