Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 20th Feb, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

97% of graduates in employment or education, Uni of Gib reports

Photo courtesy of the University of Gibraltar.

By Gabriella Peralta
20th February 2023

Six months after graduating some 97% of University of Gibraltar students are either in employment or further education, the University confirmed in its annual report. The statistics into the employability of the graduates were reported by the University as it provided updated information on its strategic plans, courses and financials. The University, which was established...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Innovative electric crypto-mining taxi set for 2024 launch

Fri 17th Feb, 2023

Local News

Body of GHA doctor found in collapsed building in Turkey

Sun 12th Feb, 2023

Local News

Bad weather and staff shortages signal weekend of disruption at Gibraltar airport

Fri 10th Feb, 2023

Local News

Two Spanish customs officers injured and shots fired during incident on Eastern beach

Thu 2nd Feb, 2023

Local News

Coca-Cola axes Lilt after nearly 50 years, with Gibraltar one of four places supplied

Tue 14th Feb, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

20th February 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Vox vice president rebuked in Spanish Parliament for ‘not respecting Gibraltar’s sovereignty’

20th February 2023

Opinion & Analysis
When the Rock of Gibraltar becomes an anchor, a home and brings success

18th February 2023

Local News
Innovative electric crypto-mining taxi set for 2024 launch

17th February 2023

Local News
Govt cautions against ‘gladiatorial contest of untested allegations’ in McGrail Inquiry

17th February 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023