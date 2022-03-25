A 5k to celebrate this years Road Runners League winners
The GAAA will be organising a 5km race for this Sunday March 27th at 10am as a lead up to its Road Runners League presentation later in the morning. The race will start at just outside the Campion Park (midtown park) and will see runner head to the 100 Ton Gun before returning on the...
