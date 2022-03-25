Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 25th Mar, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

A 5k to celebrate this years Road Runners League winners

By Stephen Ignacio
25th March 2022

The GAAA will be organising a 5km race for this Sunday March 27th at 10am as a lead up to its Road Runners League presentation later in the morning. The race will start at just outside the Campion Park (midtown park) and will see runner head to the 100 Ton Gun before returning on the...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar freezes assets linked to six names on Russia sanctions list

Thu 24th Mar, 2022

Local News

Superyacht linked to Russian billionaire arrested in Gibraltar over admiralty claim

Mon 21st Mar, 2022

Local News

Two stars tie the knot on the Rock

Fri 18th Mar, 2022

Local News

Saharan dust turns Gibraltar orange

Fri 25th Mar, 2022

Local News

RGP warns of teenage ‘revenge’ sexts

Wed 23rd Mar, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

25th March 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Ribas defends his forwards saying they do the role given to them

25th March 2022

Sports
Faroe Islands will become the big test

25th March 2022

Sports
Matches are won only when you score, and lost when you concede

25th March 2022

Sports
Full house for Darts open

25th March 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022