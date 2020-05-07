‘A clear marketing tool to use in the future to attract tourism to Gibraltar,’ Says Moira Gomez
Gibraltar Netball President was cautiously optimisticabout the future indicating that Gibraltar’s response to the spread of Covid-19 virus would be positively seen as having a “a proactive government who put their people first.” Moira Gomez, President of Gibraltar Netball, nevertheless, highlighted the impact of the present restrictions on sport. She confirmed that “careful consideration” will...
