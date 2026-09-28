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Mon 28th Sep, 2026

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Features

A community united against rubbish

By Chronicle Staff
28th September 2026

Twenty-seven teams took part in the Clean Up the World event in Gibraltar, working in small groups across the Rock to clear rocky seafronts, beaches, neglected corners, cliffs, underwater sites, open water and green areas. 

The Bayside School team tackled Sandy Bay, with pupils divided into small groups to collect rubbish and other material from the beach. 

Bishop Fitzgerald School pupils met at Casemates, from where they marched with two large banners promoting the campaign. Later, they collected rubbish from different places.  

Workers from Britannia reached difficult-to-access areas at Seven Sisters and lifted sacks of rubbish from the cliffs. They used abseiling equipment to reach the area from Europa Advance Road. 

GSAC underwater teams collected bottles, wipes, and other rubbish from the seabed; they were working in Rosia Bay.  

The Kroll team worked in the area around the escalator between Lower Castle Road and Engineer Lane, while Prior Park teams worked around the pontoons and marina areas.

 

 

Thank you, Gibraltar! 

By Janet Howitt - ESG Committee 

The ESG thanks all team leaders, volunteers, supporters and facilitators whose help and participation ensured the 22nd annual Clean Up was a success. 

TEAMS: 

Prior Park, Bishop Fitzgerald School, Gibraltar College, Westside School, Bayside School, St Joseph’s School, St Anne’s School 

Dolphin Youth Club, Laguna/Glacis Youth Club, Plater Youth Club, Liverpool Football Club, Rotary International Club, Canoe Club, Helmut Team, Chris Muskie Team, Mixed Team, Franciscans, Gibraltar Heritage Trust, The Nautilus Project, PWC, Kroll, Environmental Agency, Dept. of the Environment Divers, Dive Charters, Gibraltar Sub Aqua Club 888 (GSAC), Dept of Env Land & Critter Station, Britannia Abseil & Winch support, Britannia 2nd Team, Britannia 3rd Team, ESG Logistics, ESG Base Team 

ADDITIONAL KEY SUPPORT: 

Dept of Environment access to Seven Sisters  

Trusted Novus Eastside Access  

GibDock Crane, Skips & Scaffold support 

Transport support: Recycle.gi van (hire-u), skip transport and back-up truck as needed Transport support: ESG Jim Howitt and Andrew Abrines with Bassadone Gibraltar Transport support: Ismael, Ariam & team and Omar with Britannia 

Recycle.gi/Eco Park for space for our waste collection  

Recycle.gi equipment supply (Interbuild) 

ESG:  

Tom Scott Site/logistics support  

Conchita Triay Base support  

Ania Maza & Nora Brown organising efforts  

Alba Pisarello and Brianna Pocock Base support 

Thanks to all above and to Ernest Caetano/Recycle.gi for his help when called upon in support of this campaign. 

Thanks to local media: Gibraltar Chronicle and GBC

  

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