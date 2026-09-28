A community united against rubbish
Twenty-seven teams took part in the Clean Up the World event in Gibraltar, working in small groups across the Rock to clear rocky seafronts, beaches, neglected corners, cliffs, underwater sites, open water and green areas.
The Bayside School team tackled Sandy Bay, with pupils divided into small groups to collect rubbish and other material from the beach.
Bishop Fitzgerald School pupils met at Casemates, from where they marched with two large banners promoting the campaign. Later, they collected rubbish from different places.
Workers from Britannia reached difficult-to-access areas at Seven Sisters and lifted sacks of rubbish from the cliffs. They used abseiling equipment to reach the area from Europa Advance Road.
GSAC underwater teams collected bottles, wipes, and other rubbish from the seabed; they were working in Rosia Bay.
The Kroll team worked in the area around the escalator between Lower Castle Road and Engineer Lane, while Prior Park teams worked around the pontoons and marina areas.
Thank you, Gibraltar!
By Janet Howitt - ESG Committee
The ESG thanks all team leaders, volunteers, supporters and facilitators whose help and participation ensured the 22nd annual Clean Up was a success.
TEAMS:
Prior Park, Bishop Fitzgerald School, Gibraltar College, Westside School, Bayside School, St Joseph’s School, St Anne’s School
Dolphin Youth Club, Laguna/Glacis Youth Club, Plater Youth Club, Liverpool Football Club, Rotary International Club, Canoe Club, Helmut Team, Chris Muskie Team, Mixed Team, Franciscans, Gibraltar Heritage Trust, The Nautilus Project, PWC, Kroll, Environmental Agency, Dept. of the Environment Divers, Dive Charters, Gibraltar Sub Aqua Club 888 (GSAC), Dept of Env Land & Critter Station, Britannia Abseil & Winch support, Britannia 2nd Team, Britannia 3rd Team, ESG Logistics, ESG Base Team
ADDITIONAL KEY SUPPORT:
Dept of Environment access to Seven Sisters
Trusted Novus Eastside Access
GibDock Crane, Skips & Scaffold support
Transport support: Recycle.gi van (hire-u), skip transport and back-up truck as needed Transport support: ESG Jim Howitt and Andrew Abrines with Bassadone Gibraltar Transport support: Ismael, Ariam & team and Omar with Britannia
Recycle.gi/Eco Park for space for our waste collection
Recycle.gi equipment supply (Interbuild)
ESG:
Tom Scott Site/logistics support
Conchita Triay Base support
Ania Maza & Nora Brown organising efforts
Alba Pisarello and Brianna Pocock Base support
Thanks to all above and to Ernest Caetano/Recycle.gi for his help when called upon in support of this campaign.
Thanks to local media: Gibraltar Chronicle and GBC