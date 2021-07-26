Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 26th Jul, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

A day in the life: Gibraltar’s beach cleaners Part Two

Eyleen Gomez

By Eyleen Gomez
26th July 2021

In this two part series, Chronicle reporter Eyleen Gomez spent the day with Gibraltar’s beach cleaners to assess the state of local beaches and how the public can help keep them clean. In today’s edition she visits Eastern Beach first. Karl Goodchild is in his second season as a beach cleaner and he said the...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Plans filed for residential development on site of KGV hospital

Thu 22nd Jul, 2021

Features

A day in the life: Gibraltar’s beach cleaners Part One

Sun 25th Jul, 2021

Brexit

Gibraltar and UK say Commission's draft mandate ‘cannot form basis for treaty talks’

Tue 20th Jul, 2021

Local News

Linares warns Housing Department will commence legal action to recover arrears

Sun 25th Jul, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar welcomes UK’s newest aircraft carrier

Tue 6th Jul, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

26th July 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Ermelinda Duarte holds ‘Recycling and Art’ workshop for children

26th July 2021

Local News
Gaming and finance ‘doing well’ despite dual ‘horror’ of Brexit and Covid

26th July 2021

Features
A day in the life: Gibraltar’s beach cleaners Part One

25th July 2021

Local News
Youngsters capture Commonwealth Park in photography workshop

25th July 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021