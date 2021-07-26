A day in the life: Gibraltar’s beach cleaners Part Two
In this two part series, Chronicle reporter Eyleen Gomez spent the day with Gibraltar’s beach cleaners to assess the state of local beaches and how the public can help keep them clean. In today’s edition she visits Eastern Beach first. Karl Goodchild is in his second season as a beach cleaner and he said the...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here