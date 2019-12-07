Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 7th Dec, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

A distinguished career

By Guest Contributor
7th December 2019

On August 20th this year Leonard Barden, chess correspondent for ‘The Guardian’ and ‘The Financial Times’, celebrated his 90th birthday. I wrote to congratulate him, and he sent me back a gracious reply. Leonard, still active today, was a driving force for good in English chess circles throughout my youth (and both before and long...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Govt complains to UK over ‘unacceptable’ comments by UK Ambassador to Morocco

Wed 4th Dec, 2019

UK/Spain News

Gibraltarian man arrested in latest crackdown on Campo drug gangs

Thu 5th Dec, 2019

Local News

UK to protest after Spanish military plane delays BA flight

Thu 5th Dec, 2019

Local News

Pedestrian in serious condition following runway traffic accident

Thu 21st Nov, 2019

Local News

Police vow to continue investigations as search for Simon Parkes in Gibraltar ends

Fri 6th Dec, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

7th December 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
A distinguished career

7th December 2019

Opinion & Analysis
Killick lauds Brexit’s ‘blessings’…but warns of clouds on the horizon

6th December 2019

Sports
Football - Lions Gibraltar men stunned Europa in first half

6th December 2019

Sports
Women's Football - Lions Gibraltar Women beat Europa in lacklustre performance

6th December 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019