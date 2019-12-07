A distinguished career
On August 20th this year Leonard Barden, chess correspondent for ‘The Guardian’ and ‘The Financial Times’, celebrated his 90th birthday. I wrote to congratulate him, and he sent me back a gracious reply. Leonard, still active today, was a driving force for good in English chess circles throughout my youth (and both before and long...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here