Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 10th Aug, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

A first taster of League One for De Barr brings smiles to fans

By Stephen Ignacio
10th August 2021

Tjay De Barr’s first match day experience in League One with Wycombe Wanderers might not have seen him form part of the first eleven that took on Accrington Stanley in the first league match of the season. His presence, however, was one that did not go unnoticed. With Wycombe Wanderers now having some 65 international...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Man accused of brandishing knife in Main Street arrested

Mon 9th Aug, 2021

Local News

Local man blackmailed by cyber seductress

Fri 6th Aug, 2021

Local News

Local dancer embarks on new journey at Royal Academy of Dance

Mon 9th Aug, 2021

Local News

Govt data highlights Gibraltar’s complex migration challenge

Mon 9th Aug, 2021

Local News

Infectious diseases expert Dr Autilia Newton stands in as Director of Public Health

Fri 6th Aug, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

10th August 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Europa FC appoint former Police Commissioner as CEO

10th August 2021

Sports
RGP Officers tackle the youngsters in Rugby Summer Camp

10th August 2021

Sports
Former Ghana U19 joins St Joseph’s FC

10th August 2021

Sports
Hankin returns to Cordoba

10th August 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021