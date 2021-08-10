A first taster of League One for De Barr brings smiles to fans
Tjay De Barr’s first match day experience in League One with Wycombe Wanderers might not have seen him form part of the first eleven that took on Accrington Stanley in the first league match of the season. His presence, however, was one that did not go unnoticed. With Wycombe Wanderers now having some 65 international...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here