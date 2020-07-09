A flying experience in a Covid-19 world
I look around me. Everyone is in masks. But staying 30cm away from others is impossible, let alone one metre. I’m practically sat shoulder to shoulder with a stranger. I’m on board the BA flight from London Heathrow to Gibraltar. It’s full. This is my first trip back home to Gibraltar since early January. Since...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here