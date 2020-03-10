Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 10th Mar, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Opinion & Analysis

A frontier worker challenge?

By Guest Contributor
10th March 2020

By Robert Vasquez It is surprising to find concessions given to frontier workers by the UK/EU Withdrawal Agreement that gives them greater rights than to others. Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, has blandly posted on social media that nothing has been agreed that will give any group of persons preferential rights to cross the frontier ahead...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

EasyJet flight diverted to Barcelona due to sick crew

Wed 26th Feb, 2020

Local News

Two dead after collision during high-speed chase at sea

Sun 8th Mar, 2020

Local News

Govt bans all non-essential business travel

Sun 8th Mar, 2020

Local News

First Gibraltar Covid-19 patient receives all-clear

Sat 7th Mar, 2020

Local News

GHA confirms first coronavirus case in Gibraltar

Tue 3rd Mar, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

10th March 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Opinion & Analysis
'The scandalous state of Gibraltar’s housing'

10th March 2020

Sports
Lincoln Red Imps keep their Europa League hopes open

9th March 2020

Sports
St Joseph’s keep their bid for cup and league double open

9th March 2020

Sports
Europa get past Lions to reach semi-finals

9th March 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020