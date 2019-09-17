Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 17th Sep, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Opinion & Analysis

A general election in fraught times

By Brian Reyes
17th September 2019

The announcement of a general election on October 17 will come as a relief to anyone following Gibraltar politics closely, not least our politicians themselves. For weeks if not months, the anticipation has been building relentlessly and with it the pressure on each party to respond to whatever the others are doing or saying. As...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Staff sickness shuts down Gibraltar air traffic control, causing diversions and cancellations

Sun 15th Sep, 2019

Local News

The Mount to become public open leisure area

Mon 16th Sep, 2019

Local News

'Politicians can’t ignore referendums', Johnson says, vowing ‘utterly implacable’ support for Gibraltar

Tue 10th Sep, 2019

Local News

RGP cooperates with Guardia Civil in crackdown on major drug smuggling gang

Sun 15th Sep, 2019

Features

Local dancer awarded scholarship for prestigious ballet academy in Paris

Mon 16th Sep, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

17th September 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Opinion & Analysis
A general election in fraught times

17th September 2019

Opinion & Analysis
'Thank you for the biggest honour of my life'

17th September 2019

Features
GHA ambulance service host open day

17th September 2019

Features
Bosom Buddies sell charity calendar at Piazza

17th September 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019