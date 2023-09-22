Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 22nd Sep, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

A goal-less Europa finish with nine men and defeat this time against College 1975

By Stephen Ignacio
22nd September 2023

Europa endured a goal-less finish with just nine men on the field and suffered defeat at the hands of College 1975, marking their second loss of the season. The match started with Europa gaining early momentum through two corners, causing some concern for College 1975. However, College responded with a corner of their own, leading to appeals for a penalty due to an alleged arm incident.

In the opening minutes, both teams struggled to assert dominance, surprising considering Europa’s past dominance over College. A yellow card was issued just six minutes in after a foul by Europa on a College 1975 forward.

The game lacked fluidity, with few clear chances for either side. Europa had a promising opportunity in the 13th minute, but Julian Del Rio’s shot went wide. College 1975 also had their chances, but neither team could find the net.

On the 18th minute, a handball outside Europa’s penalty area led to College 1975 taking the lead. Europa tried to recover but faced defensive errors and a red card, reducing them to ten players.

Despite dominating possession, Europa struggled to create scoring opportunities. College 1975, with their numerical advantage, defended well. Europa hit the crossbar on the 55th minute but couldn’t capitalize on the rebound.

College 1975 eventually found their rhythm, scoring two more goals on the 65th minute, securing a comfortable lead. Europa’s woes continued as they finished the match with nine players, including their head coach’s ejection.

The season’s start has been disastrous for Europa, with no points and no goals in two matches, placing them at the bottom of the table. With suspensions looming and a depleted squad, they face an uphill battle to turn their season around.

Most Read

Local News

GSD candidate Youssef El Hana apologises after social media posts

Thu 21st Sep, 2023

Local News

Bus driver reported for careless driving in motorcycle incident

Fri 22nd Sep, 2023

Brexit

Sanchez reaffirms commitment to Gib treaty in speech to UN

Fri 22nd Sep, 2023

Local News

Plans filed for boutique hotel on historic site at Secretary’s Lane

Tue 19th Sep, 2023

Local News

Court remands man accused of 14 offences

Thu 21st Sep, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

22nd September 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
SOG National Bowling Competition: Gibraltar’s Ongoing Triumph in Inclusive Sports

22nd September 2023

Sports
An emotional opening ceremony

22nd September 2023

Sports
Competitive hockey makes a return this weekend

19th September 2023

Sports
Vets return to action this Thursday

19th September 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023