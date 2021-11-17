A lack of firepower sees Gibraltar unable to translate progress on the field to results on the scoreboard
Gibraltar fans walked away in disappointment and silence after seeing Latvia make a comeback and walk away with a 1-3 victory leaving Gibraltar with no points from their European qualifier group matches. It was, however, a different type of disappointment in defeat from that felt in other matches. An offensive looking Gibraltar who had taken...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here