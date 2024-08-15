A-level results success for Prior Park as 98% of students secure first choice university
Prior Park School achieved top results with 98% of students securing preferred choice of university. Head teacher of Prior Park, Peter Watts, is delighted with the school’s excellent A-level results. “Against the national picture in the UK where it is clear that results are going to go back to 2019 levels, I think a lot...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here