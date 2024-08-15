Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 15th Aug, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

A-level results success for Prior Park as 98% of students secure first choice university

Photos by Eyleen Gomez

By Eyleen Gomez
15th August 2024

Prior Park School achieved top results with 98% of students securing preferred choice of university. Head teacher of Prior Park, Peter Watts, is delighted with the school’s excellent A-level results. “Against the national picture in the UK where it is clear that results are going to go back to 2019 levels, I think a lot...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Some 340 local students to receive A-level results tomorrow

Wed 14th Aug, 2024

Local News

Three men arrested for fraud

Fri 2nd Aug, 2024

Local News

Gibraltar’s A-level students achieve 90% pass rate

Thu 15th Aug, 2024

Local News

RGP investigates carer impersonator

Mon 12th Aug, 2024

Local News

Success for Gibraltar College A-level students

Thu 15th Aug, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

15th August 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Moroccan teenager entered Gib with forged Schengen Visa, court hears

15th August 2024

Local News
Gibraltar’s A-level students achieve 90% pass rate

15th August 2024

Local News
Success for Gibraltar College A-level students

15th August 2024

Local News
Govt seeks interest for Waste Management Facility with ambitious recycling targets

15th August 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024