Thu 17th Aug, 2023

A-level students achieve 93% pass rate despite Covid disruption

Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Priya Gulraj
17th August 2023

A-level students celebrated across Gibraltar on Thursday, achieving a 93% pass rate in their first formal exams after years of Covid disruption. Gathered by the entrance of their respective schools, the students were all smiles and excited for the journey that lay ahead. For these students, the past three academic years have been marred by...

