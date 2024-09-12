A look back at National Day 2024

The 31st National Day was celebrated by hundreds of Gibraltarians, their friends who came to visit them during this time and tourists alike as a sea of red and white waves were seen all around the Rock.

The bunting is still hung, but the stage in Casemates has being taken down, children are back to school fulltime, summer and the biggest day in the local calendar has been and gone. Today, we look back at the very special day for “Llanitos” and “Llanitas” alike with some of the moments Chronicle photographer Johnny Bugeja captured throughout the day.