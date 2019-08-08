A look back at the success of pistol shooter

The Islands Games might be over but its memories will live on. Some of those created by the fact Gibraltar recorded its highest number of medals yet in a Games, 29. Once again, those who know the sports scene wouldn’t have been surprised to note that close to 75% of the medals were won by Gibraltar shooting squad.

Report by Louis Philip Baglietto, Gibraltar Pistol Association Games Pistol Coordinator

A great performance once again from the Gibraltar Pistol Team at our Gibraltar Island Games. A total of 3 Gold, 4 Silver and 3 Bronze medals were won by our shooters, exhibiting the high standard of pistol shooting in Gibraltar. The first medals of the Island Games came from our pistol shooters on Sunday morning with a Silver medal for Stephen Borge and John Holmes in the NPA Police Pistol 1 Team and another Silver for Jonathan Patron and Danny Payas for ISSF 50 meter Free Pistol Team event. This was a great start to the games and this soon followed by a Bronze medal from Bettina Manner and Sasha Alexdottir in the Ladies 10 meter Air Pistol Team. Another Bronze medal came in the hands of Danny Payas in the men’s 10 meter Air Pistol Individuals. The first Gold was won by Jonathan Patron in the ISSF 25 meter Standard Event who, together with Danny won a Bronze medal in the Team event.

Our practical shooters further added to the medal tally with Mario Apap and Stephen Borge bringing in the second Gold for the Pistol team in the IPSC Open Division Team, and a third Gold and Silver medal from Stephen & Mario respectively for the IPSC Open Division Team. Closing the medal tally, John Holmes and Eddie Yome won their Silver medal in the IPSC Standard Division Team Event.

A total tally of 10 medals from our Pistol Team.

This is no mean feat as, at every games, all islands are extremely competitive and come to participate for the sole purpose of taking medals back home. All pistol shooters obtaining medals have to perform at the highest level in every event. Once again, and like in previous games, Pistol Shooters have put in their greatest efforts to add to the impressive overall medal total from the Gibraltar Island Games Team. The Gibraltar Pistol Association would like to thank the MOD for the use of their rifle range for the ISSF 50m event and GoG and the GSLA for their invaluable support in the creation of an excellent venue for our practical shooting (IPSC) events.