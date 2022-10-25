Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 25th Oct, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

A mid-table battle which brings positives to local game between Lions and Glacis

By Stephen Ignacio
24th October 2022

It might have seemed a long time in coming for many but the Glacis United versus Lions Gibraltar clash brought to the field some of the old rivalries of two of Gibraltar’s historical clubs. With both sides having benefitted from some astute reinforcements of their squads during the summer with limited budgets although this was...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

For St John’s new CEO, the goal is resilience for valuable community service

Mon 24th Oct, 2022

Local News

DPC clears major Devil’s Tower project, leaving nearby residents pleading for breathing space

Fri 21st Oct, 2022

Features

Exhibition comes home after London launch

Mon 24th Oct, 2022

Local News

Downtown Gibraltar BID faces backlash as businesses object to levy

Wed 19th Oct, 2022

Local News

Plans filed for North Front mortuary

Mon 17th Oct, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

24th October 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar to play Liechtenstein and Andorra in November

24th October 2022

Sports
Lynx gave Lincoln a scare as Imps remains unbeaten

24th October 2022

Sports
Bruno Magpies grab crucial three points against St Joseph

24th October 2022

Sports
Silver medal for SO Gibraltar in Liechtenstein

24th October 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022