A new approach for Gibraltar although still facing defeat against Czechia

Gibraltar 0-4 Czechia

“They are ready.” That was the belief of Scott Wiseman after Gibraltar’s match against Montenegro. It was the interim head coach’s first time at the helm of the national squad, bringing in new blood and a fresh perspective by focusing on a more offensive approach.

Gibraltar might have lost after holding an early 1-0 lead, but the final thirty minutes proved a step too far as players struggled with the additional physical exertion required to push their lines forward. However, the new tactics were welcomed by the players, who described them as “better” and more “exciting.”

Wiseman chose to trust his selected starting eleven as he entered his second match. Czechia had started sluggishly against the Faroe Islands just days before but came away with a victory after dominating possession. They were ranked higher than Montenegro, yet Gibraltar’s head coach showed he was not moving away from his beliefs, sticking with the same players and style of play.

Czechia had already warned that they intended to start strong. They had won the battle in the stands, with 300 Czech supporters in attendance compared to only around 100 Gibraltar fans. In what was supposed to be a home match in Faro, Gibraltar was already playing as if they were the away side.

Louie Annesley wore the captain’s armband for the second time, further demonstrating Wiseman’s commitment to his beliefs. Czechia, boasting a wealth of talent, including players from Premier League side West Ham, entered as favorites—not just in this match but also as contenders for the group, despite Croatia being present as well.

Gibraltar began with a gutsy start, pressing high in numbers from the beginning and not allowing Czechia time to settle into their passing game. The visitors still managed two early shots and a corner within the first three minutes, though none troubled Banda significantly. Five minutes in, Suček forced a save from the Gibraltar keeper as the pressure intensified.

Despite this, Gibraltar continued to push forward, forcing Czechia to retreat at times, which provided their own defense with some breathing space. By the ten-minute mark, they had slowed Czechia down and gained some ground, much like they had done against Montenegro.

Gibraltar showed flashes of confidence through the midfield, keeping Czechia’s defense on high alert. Led by a surging run from De Barr, they pressed forward with intent. Czechia, however, responded quickly with a long punt forward, forcing Banda to rush out of his penalty area and clear with a header.

In the 20th minute, Czechia struck. Rangers’ Cerny fired a powerful shot past a blindsided Banda, who could only watch as the ball grazed past the post and into the back of the net. A VAR check confirmed the goal.

Gibraltar suffered another blow almost immediately, as Lopes went down injured and had to be substituted. McClafferty came on for only his second cap to fill the void at the back.

Despite the setback, Gibraltar continued to press high, at times deploying up to five players to regain possession deep in Czechia’s half. The back four, meanwhile, had to absorb the pressure from Czechia’s quick counters. Unlike in past years, when Gibraltar would sit deep with nine men behind the ball, this time, De Barr, Richards, El Hmidi, and Jessop were pushing forward in search of opportunities. While this didn’t initially yield many chances, it prevented Czechia from committing too many players forward.

By the half-hour mark, Czechia had been reduced to attempting quick runs and long balls rather than dominating possession with intricate passing, as had often been the case against Gibraltar in the past.

Gibraltar absorbed the pressure well, limiting Czechia to a handful of chances. Banda made a crucial block in the 43rd minute from a close-range effort and then punched clear a dangerous free kick, conceded by El Hmidi, who received a yellow card for a clumsy challenge. The defense cleared their lines effectively, ensuring Gibraltar went into halftime trailing by just a single goal.

It was a hard-fought first half. By playing higher up the pitch and expending more energy than in previous matches, Gibraltar had earned the right to be only one goal behind. The question now was whether they could sustain their intensity beyond the hour mark.

Gibraltar started the second half by pressing forward, but it was Banda who was forced into action early, going down to make a save just minutes in.

As Gibraltar stretched the field, they faced the challenge of maintaining their physical strength to track back. Czechia, with more experienced players accustomed to the high-intensity pace of professional leagues, remained a constant threat.

In the 50th minute, Schick was left unmarked and diverted the ball past Banda for Czechia’s second goal.

Once again, a goal was followed by an injury blow for Gibraltar. Britto was forced off, and 17-year-old Mauro made his international debut—Wiseman’s second forced defensive change of the night.

As the match reached the hour mark, Gibraltar’s tempo began to drop. This was the stage at which they had struggled against Montenegro, and it was clear they needed to dig deep to stay in the contest. Czechia, despite their dominance, were struggling to find the final ball, offering Gibraltar a glimmer of hope.

Having learned from the previous match, Wiseman made three substitutions in the 61st minute. De Barr, Jessop, and El Hmidi came off, with Bartolo, Livingstone, and Pozo adding fresh legs in attack. With all substitutions used, the final half-hour became about maintaining Gibraltar’s shape and discipline.

Czechia controlled possession with a two-goal lead, moving the ball fluidly and deliberately. Gibraltar was forced into periods of deep defending before managing to push forward again.

Bartolo, at times, found himself as the lone forward for Gibraltar. Banda was called into action once more in the 70th minute, reacting quickly to palm a shot over the bar. Moments later, some brave defending saw Gibraltar’s players put their bodies on the line to block a close-range effort.

However, it was in vain. From the subsequent corner, a clearance fell to Czechia, who capitalized with a tap-in at the back post. VAR confirmed the goal, making it 3-0 in the 74th minute.

Banda pulled off another excellent save in the 77th minute, diving across goal to deny Provod. Moments later, he was called upon again, proving to be one of Gibraltar’s standout performers.

Despite facing defeat, Gibraltar continued to push forward. Manchester United’s latest senior squad addition, Scanlon, earned a smile as he was brought down by West Ham’s Coufal while trying to break into the Czechia penalty box.

Though Gibraltar had just one attempt on goal, their 35% possession and more attack-minded approach made them look less like minnows and more like a team capable of competing. Czechia, a much higher-ranked side, had to fight harder than expected for their goals and points.

In the 88th minute, Ronan went down injured after being accidentally stepped on, clutching his Achilles. With no more substitutions available, it was a concern for Gibraltar as they entered five minutes of injury time.

Unfortunately, those final minutes proved too long. A corner delivered outside the penalty area—rather than inside, where Banda had been dominant—led to Czechia’s fourth goal.

Although the result was another defeat, Gibraltar showed promise. Their more aggressive style, willingness to attack, and disciplined defensive work signaled progress. No longer just an easy fixture to boost goal differences, Gibraltar had forced Czechia to work for their win.

Importantly new young blood had gained minutes of experience against one of the higher ranked European teams. With also players such as Louie Annesley, just 24 years of age and already with 50 caps to his name and showing leadership whilst wearing the captain armband.