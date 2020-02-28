A new era of inclusivity
The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo officially opened the new Special Olympics Sports Facilities at Europa Point on Thursday heralding a new era of inclusivity for the Special Olympics community. At a ceremony in which the President and Managing Director of Special Olympics Europe and Eurasia Mr David Evangelista was in attendance, Mr Picardo unveiled a...
