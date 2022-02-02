Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 2nd Feb, 2022

Features

A peek into GibTalks 2022

Julian Felice launches an edition of GibTalks.

By Gabriella Peralta
2nd February 2022

GibTalks is back this year after a break, with the line-up ready to provide a day-long of learning, hearing experiences and a look into people’s lives. GibTalks will see discussions on the complex nature of the Governor’s role in light of Brexit and ongoing negotiations to Gibraltar in the eyes of a Filipino worker, and...

