Thu 17th Dec, 2020

A powerhouse performance by the Blues against the Yellows

By Stephen Ignacio
16th December 2020

St Joseph (2) 4-0 (0)Lynx After Lynx’s victory last week against Lincoln Red Imps the stakes were high this Wednesday as St Joseph’s faced Lynx. The prize for the winner was securing a better position within the top four prior to the festive break. For Lynx this was their last chance to do so. Level...

