A sea of purple as hundreds take part in Memory Walk

A sea of purple was seen from Campion Park to La Bateria on Thursday evening last week as hundreds of people, young and old, took part in the annual Gibraltar Alzheimer’s and Dementia Memory Walk.

As people walked the 3km route many wore dedications pinned to their tops for their loved ones who have or are suffering with Alzheimer’s or Dementia. Some simply said ‘Nana’ another said ‘Mum and Mum-in-law, always in our hearts xx’.

Among the walkers were candidates for both parties standing for election next month and supporters from both sides.

The Governor, Vice Admiral, Sir David Steel, his aide de camp Dominic Collado also took part.

Waiting for their return back to Campion Park were ERS residents, their carers and their family.

Music was blaring, food and drink was flowing and laughter filed their corner as they enjoyed the moment. A reminder to all of GADS plea to see the person not the disease.

The Moorish Castle was also lit up purple.