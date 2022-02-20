Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 20th Feb, 2022

A solitary goal sees Gibraltar women defeated by Faroe Islands Women

By Stephen Ignacio
20th February 2022

Gibraltar 0-1 Faroe Islands A changed Gibraltar women’s team saw Gibraltar’s defence somewhat different to that which faced Andorra earlier in the week. Ellie Mason, who had started through midfield in their midweek match was to start as centre back against Faroe Islands this Sunday. This was to prove a decisive step as her presence...

