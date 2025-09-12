Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

A Stranger on Board by Cameron Ward – Book review by Kimberly Foreman

By Guest Contributor
12th September 2025

Genre: Action thriller

What happens when a luxury yacht becomes a floating crime scene? Cameron Ward’s A Stranger on Board will make you think twice about taking a boat trip out to sea…

Sarah French (an ex-Marine) is looking to get her life back on track when suddenly she’s offered the job of a lifetime as onboard security for a plush super-yacht. The offer is too good to refuse, and Sarah finds herself sailing away from her problems and part of a new crew.

But as the mega-yacht sails further from land, problems start arising. The crew aren’t all they appear to be and it’s clear that secrets are being kept.

When someone goes missing from the boat, it can only mean one thing – someone on the boat must be responsible for their disappearance and that makes each and every one of them a suspect.

But with danger round the corner and a storm on the horizon, how can Sarah keep the other passengers safe without knowing who’s guilty? And will she be able to get them all back to shore in one piece?

This was a real action-packed thriller and one that will keep you on your toes. Although I saw the twists coming, there were parts of this that were truly terrifying (especially at the end, in the last third of the book). I have to say, the ending was a little unbelievable, but it was fun and made for a page-turning read. A Stranger on Board is an unputdownable high-stakes thriller!

Read this if you loved:

* Fool Me Once by Harlan Coben
* The Woman in Cabin 10 by Ruth Ware
* The White Pearl by Kate Furnivall

For more book recommendations, follow me on Instagram: @kbookblogger

