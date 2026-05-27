WWII tunnels inspire winning entries in Gibraltar Heritage Trust painting competition

By Leah Pou

Christine McNally was the overall winner of the Adult Prize at the Gibraltar Heritage Trust 37th Annual Painting Competition.

This year, participants were asked to paint a view or an element of either the exterior or interior of the WWII Tunnels in the Upper Rock Nature Reserve. All the entries were painted live on location and the school entries from St. Bernard’s Lower Primary School were completed in the week leading up to the main event.

When asked how she felt when her name was called out in first place, Ms McNally said she was “genuinely shocked and surprised”, however, “also really proud and grateful to have won.”

She said “there were so many great entries, so it meant a lot to have my work recognised among such talented local artists.”

Ms McNally chose to paint the entrance to Jock’s Battery. She spoke about why she chose to capture this specific aspect explaining, “the inspiration for my piece came from wanting to capture the light coming through the entrance to Jock’s Battery and the contrasting moodiness within the tunnels by Clapham Junction.”

“I imagined how people during the war might have felt when they came across these pockets of light within the darkness.”

She spoke further about how this competition will inspire and motivate her to continue with her art saying, “I think winning this competition will give me more confidence to continue painting.”

“I’ve only been painting for a few years and I feel it will encourage me to keep exploring and developing my work with watercolour and ink.”

The prizes were presented by the Minister for Heritage, Dr. John Cortes and Vice Chairman of the Gibraltar Heritage Trust Tommy Smith.

Dr Cortes congratulated the Gibraltar Heritage Society for all their hard work and praised their choice of site, saying it is a wonderful place for both “locals and tourists”.

He went on to say there was “a lot more coming in the world of heritage”.

Sponsored prizes the William Serfaty Shield and the David Gladstone Prize for Most Promising Artist were both awarded to Charlotte Seed, and the Wright Tech Media Award which was won by Stella Bosano.

Mikaela Lau won first prize in the Infant category (aged 6 and under), with Cillian Mason-Ogilvie and Naiara Sousa Gomez in second and third places. Sara El Badoui, Eleanor Beattie, Rayne Torres were highly commended.

The Children (7-10) category saw Ethan Cornelio take home first prize, Aisha Fasano second, and Paula Alumbreros third prize. Highly commended was given to Adara Lafkini, Lucia Sanchez Montes and Leire Bolaños.

Next, the Junior category (11-17) was awarded. Charlotte Seed was awarded first prize, Devon Mumford second and Josie Yome third. Highly commended was awarded to Celine Sheriff, Harriet Caulfield and Evan Puyol.

Finally, the Adult category was announced, second prize was awarded to Sebastian Rodriguez and third to Kyrane Lia. Highly commended was presented to Kathleen Victory, Christopher Zammit and Wanda Bush.

All the entries are currently on display in the GEMA Art Gallery, Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11am to 3pm and Tuesday and Thursday from 11am to 6pm, until Friday 12th June.

The gallery is closed on weekends with the exception on Saturday 30th May.

Entrance to the gallery is free.