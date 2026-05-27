Echoes from the Rock exhibition marks 80 years of Ham Radio in Gibraltar

An exhibition marking 80 years of amateur radio in Gibraltar and the 50th anniversary of the Gibraltar Amateur Radio Society will open at the John Mackintosh Hall on Wednesday, May 27.

Echoes From The Rock: 80 Years of Ham Radio and 50 Years of GARS will trace the history of amateur radio on the Rock, from the first ZB2 licence issued in 1946 to the role played by local operators during the closed border years.

“Amateur radio in Gibraltar officially flickered to life in the shadow of the Second World War. As wartime radio restrictions were lifted in the late 1940s, local and military enthusiasts who had developed a passion for electronics and wireless technology during the war began assembling their own stations,” said a representative from the society.

“It was in 1946 that the first license with the ZB2 prefix was issued by the Gibraltar authority. Operating under the distinctive ZB2 prefix, these early pioneers built their own transmitters and strung wire antennas across Gibraltar’s unique, rocky terrain.”

“In an era long before the internet or affordable international phone calls, these "hams" achieved something extraordinary: they put Gibraltar on the global amateur radio map, connecting the small community directly with operators worldwide via Morse code and crackling voice transmissions.”

The exhibition will also highlight the work of Gibraltar’s amateur radio operators in maintaining links with families across the border between 1969 and 1985, when direct communications with Spain were cut.

During that period, local operators used shortwave radio to relay family messages, including news of births, marriages, illness and other updates, at a time when telephone and other direct links had been severed.

“Overnight, families were torn apart. Relatives in Gibraltar and the Spanish mainland could see each other across the physical barrier, but standard telephone lines were severed, and direct communication was virtually impossible,” said the society’s representative.

“During this painful period, Gibraltar's ham radio operators stepped up as a vital, unofficial lifeline. Stepping far beyond the bounds of a technical hobby, local operators used their shortwave radios to bridge the forced separation.”

GARS was formally established in 1976 following the merger of the RAF Amateur Radio Club and the Gibraltar Amateur Radio Club.

The society later became a full member of the International Amateur Radio Union and has continued to support licensing courses, the local QSL Bureau and international radio links.

The exhibition will also focus on GARS’ work with young people, including its support for the Scouts and the Gibraltar Youth Service through the annual Jamboree on the Air event.

The event gives young people the chance to use temporary radio stations to speak with scouts and youth groups in other countries, while learning about electronics, radio communications and related STEM skills.

As part of the commemorations, the special callsign ZB2FTY will be used during the week from a shack set up at the exhibition and the club.

A commemorative 50p coin and a set of stamps are also expected to be issued later this year to mark GARS’ 50th anniversary and 80 years since the first amateur radio transmission from Gibraltar.

"Over the last 80 years, Gibraltar's strategic location has made it a highly sought-after "entity" for radio chasers globally. Whether competing in prestigious Commonwealth radio contests, activating special event stations (such as the annual Lighthouse Activity Weekend under ZB2LGT), or utilizing the patriotic ZG prefix during National Week, GARS members have ensured the Rock is heard loudly and clearly. From historical Morse code marathons to modern digital radio modes, the spirit of innovation has never wavered,” said the society’s representative.

“Amateur radio is more than just a technical hobby; it is a lifeline, a science, and a community. As GARS celebrates its Golden Jubilee and honors 80 years of wireless history, this exhibition at the John MacKintosh Hall stands as a tribute to the pioneers, the innovators, and the dedicated operators who used their skills to keep families connected in times of isolation, and who continue to inspire the youth of today to look up from their screens and explore the invisible magic of the airwaves.”