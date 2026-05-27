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Wed 27th May, 2026

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Features

Arts and crafts coffee morning raises £828 for Baby Stepps

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
27th May 2026

The Gibraltar Arts and Crafts Association raised £828 for Baby Stepps during a coffee morning at its premises in Casemates Square last week.

The association’s members transformed the art workshop space, located upstairs from Gianni’s, into a temporary cafe for the event.

Members of the community attended throughout the morning, with tables laid out with homemade cakes and hand-prepared savoury food.

Volunteers from Baby Stepps were also present, alongside teddy bears linked to the charity.

Attendees also browsed the association’s shop, which sells handmade crafts, paintings and jewellery produced by its members.

One attendee said: “It was a lovely coffee morning! Delicious cakes, lovely company and an excellent cause!”

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