A trip to Legoland

If there is one thing parents have in common with their children is that there is a high possibility that you both played with the same toy, and in some cases still do, and that toy is Lego.

Therefore a day out in Legoland Windsor is not just fun for the little ones but the medium sized and big ones too.

There is a full range of activities you can take part in there with many rides being suitable for children or easily scared adults.

Legoland is just 5km from Windsor Town Centre and has a hotel on site for those who want to get more brick time in on their trip.

As you make your way up the long winding road to the entrance of the theme park there are large scaled ‘minifigures’ with letters along the way, spelling out the word Welcome.

Once you are through the gates and security check you can avail of the information area where you will get details of the various exhibits, rides and things to do or eat and drink.

That is where the boring part of the day ends once you step inside the park you are more than likely to be greeted with a character dressed up such as a Lego brick and the sound of various tunes can be heard from the large piece in the middle.

The park is full of tunes that children love and adults can’t get out of their head afterwards.

There is a wide variety of rides and activities to choose from, some educational, some pure fun and some where you can get very wet like the at the Fire Academy.

You can create your own digital fish at the Lego Reef, pan for gold at the Pirate Goldwash and soar up in a Lego hot air balloon.

If you have the stomach for it you can climb abroad the Jolly Rocker and swing back and forth on the Pirate Galleon.

For the younger children there is a Duplo area with games and rides.

Perhaps the most intriguing part of Legoland is “Mini Land”, this is a place where so many famous attractions, cities or places around the world are built out of Lego. Sadly there is not a Rock of Gibraltar but there are a number of well known landmarks. The London one as to be expected is large and includes places like Covent Garden, Big Ben, Canary Wharf, Tower Bridge, the London Eye and the Gherkin. Other parts of England also feature, with the sculpture the Angel of the North and of course Windsor Castle.

The scenes for Wales has a rugby pitch while Scotland has Edinburgh Castle.

Outside of the UK, there a multitude of places such as the Sydney Opera House and bridge, the White House in Washington, the Flat Iron building in New York, the Taj Mahal in India, the Las Vegas strip including an Elvis, the Sacré-Coeur in Paris and for now Red Square in Moscow.

With over 40million bricks making up the park you can see how this number is possible with large scale Pharaohs, a unicorn, giraffes, dragons and lions dotting around.

Book online before you go and at present save on the gate price.