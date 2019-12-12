Gibraltar’s youngsters recently showcased their talent in ‘A Very Musical Christmas’ organised by the Gibraltar Academy of Music and the Performing Arts.

The youngsters sang and danced to Christmas classics in the John Mackintosh Hall, sparking a fun jovial mood for the audience.

The event featured the GAMPA Players, The Gibraltar Youth Choir, the Royal Gibraltar Regiment Band, Danza Academy, Transitions Dance Academy, The Gibraltar Academy of Dance, Mediterranean Dance School and JF Dance.

Dancers dressed as reindeer, cats, and in several other costumes greatly complemented the singers on stage.

It was enjoyable to see various local groups come together to perform a fun festive show together.

The festive event saw youngsters play violin, trumpet, saxophone, dance, and sing solo, duet and in choirs.

The packed audience was treated to a variety of acts showcasing the performers talent and hard work, with Christmas songs new and old such as ‘Last Christmas’ and Frozen’s ‘Do You Want to build a Snowman?’ performed.

The two-hour event saw a very special guest join in the party.

Santa Claus joined in for the closing number, ensuring the production ended on a high.