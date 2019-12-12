Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 12th Dec, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

A very musical Christmas

By Chronicle Staff
12th December 2019

Gibraltar’s youngsters recently showcased their talent in ‘A Very Musical Christmas’ organised by the Gibraltar Academy of Music and the Performing Arts.

The youngsters sang and danced to Christmas classics in the John Mackintosh Hall, sparking a fun jovial mood for the audience.

The event featured the GAMPA Players, The Gibraltar Youth Choir, the Royal Gibraltar Regiment Band, Danza Academy, Transitions Dance Academy, The Gibraltar Academy of Dance, Mediterranean Dance School and JF Dance.

Dancers dressed as reindeer, cats, and in several other costumes greatly complemented the singers on stage.

It was enjoyable to see various local groups come together to perform a fun festive show together.

The festive event saw youngsters play violin, trumpet, saxophone, dance, and sing solo, duet and in choirs.

The packed audience was treated to a variety of acts showcasing the performers talent and hard work, with Christmas songs new and old such as ‘Last Christmas’ and Frozen’s ‘Do You Want to build a Snowman?’ performed.

The two-hour event saw a very special guest join in the party.

Santa Claus joined in for the closing number, ensuring the production ended on a high.

Most Read

UK/Spain News

In the Strait of Gibraltar, EU drug officials find worrying trends

Tue 10th Dec, 2019

Local News

easyJet to launch direct flights between Gibraltar and Edinburgh

Wed 11th Dec, 2019

Local News

GFA set for major restructure

Tue 10th Dec, 2019

Local News

Govt complains to UK over ‘unacceptable’ comments by UK Ambassador to Morocco

Wed 4th Dec, 2019

Local News

Pedestrian in serious condition following runway traffic accident

Thu 21st Nov, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

12th December 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Searching for records in Ellis Island

12th December 2019

Features
A very musical Christmas

12th December 2019

Features
Thank you for the music: how ABBA became one of the most iconic pop bands the world has ever known

12th December 2019

Features
An opportunity to buy affordable art

11th December 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019