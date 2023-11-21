A visit from the Princess Royal in pictures

The Princess Royal was joined by her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence for a brief visit to Gibraltar in her capacity as patron of the Gibraltar International Literary Festival.

Her visit saw a delayed start after to her British Airways flight was diverted to Malaga due to heavy fog, and saw her travel down in a minibus with VIP passengers including former Prime Minister Lady Theresa May and Dame Mary Berry.

She arrived at around 6.30pm on Friday, where she was met by the Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, and Chief Minister Fabian Picardo.

She attended Mary Berry’s talk in the Convent and ended the evening at the Literary Festival opening dinner at the Sunborn.

On Saturday, Princess Anne, as Patron of the Citizens Advice Bureau, met staff at their offices, where she was welcomed by Minister for Tourism and Culture, Christian Santos.

The Princess Royal visited the premises of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment Association after a recent refurbishment and unveiled a plaque to commemorate the event.

She also unveiled a plaque at the new Bassadone Motors showroom and workshop.

Prior to her departure from Gibraltar, the Chief Minister's children, Sebastian, Oliver and Valentina, presented her with a gift on behalf of the People of Gibraltar.

The gift was a solid silver set of the Keys of Gibraltar, identical to that presented to the Earl and Countess of Wessex (now The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh) at the end of their visit in 2022.

The Princess Royal was accompanied to her departing flight by Sir David and Mr Picardo.