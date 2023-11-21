Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 21st Nov, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

A visit from the Princess Royal in pictures

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
21st November 2023

The Princess Royal was joined by her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence for a brief visit to Gibraltar in her capacity as patron of the Gibraltar International Literary Festival.

Her visit saw a delayed start after to her British Airways flight was diverted to Malaga due to heavy fog, and saw her travel down in a minibus with VIP passengers including former Prime Minister Lady Theresa May and Dame Mary Berry.

She arrived at around 6.30pm on Friday, where she was met by the Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, and Chief Minister Fabian Picardo.

She attended Mary Berry’s talk in the Convent and ended the evening at the Literary Festival opening dinner at the Sunborn.

On Saturday, Princess Anne, as Patron of the Citizens Advice Bureau, met staff at their offices, where she was welcomed by Minister for Tourism and Culture, Christian Santos.

The Princess Royal visited the premises of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment Association after a recent refurbishment and unveiled a plaque to commemorate the event.

She also unveiled a plaque at the new Bassadone Motors showroom and workshop.

Prior to her departure from Gibraltar, the Chief Minister's children, Sebastian, Oliver and Valentina, presented her with a gift on behalf of the People of Gibraltar.

The gift was a solid silver set of the Keys of Gibraltar, identical to that presented to the Earl and Countess of Wessex (now The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh) at the end of their visit in 2022.

The Princess Royal was accompanied to her departing flight by Sir David and Mr Picardo.

Most Read

Local News

After lightning visit, Princess Royal says ‘it was a pleasure to be back’ in Gib

Mon 20th Nov, 2023

Local News

Royal welcome for Princess Anne after fog diverts flight to Malaga

Fri 17th Nov, 2023

Sports

Gibraltar Suffers Record Defeat in European Qualifiers Against France

Sat 18th Nov, 2023

Local News

Christmas Party at Casemates Square 2023

Thu 16th Nov, 2023

Local News

As people refused entry into Spain, border checks draw political flak

Wed 15th Nov, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

21st November 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Citizens Advice Bureau celebrates 20 years

21st November 2023

Features
Garcia’s ‘The First and the Last’

21st November 2023

Features
Music Review: God save the Rolling Stones

21st November 2023

Features
Ann Cleeves: a place in crime

21st November 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023