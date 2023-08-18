A wide variety of skills provided
From extreme Frisbie to an introduction to paralympic sports the Gibraltar Sports and Leisure Authorities Sports Programme, which includes the family fundays, has brought a diverse and attractive combination of fun through sport for children this summer. Few could argue with the success of the programme which has seen facilities across Gibraltar buzzing every weekday...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here