A window into the minds of Gibraltar’s youth: shortlist announced for the Sovereign Art Foundation Students Prize Gibraltar, 2022

Gibraltar: The Sovereign Art Foundation (SAF) is excited to announce the 20 students shortlisted as finalists of the SAF Students Prize Gibraltar, 2022. The Judges had the tricky task of shortlisting 20 artworks from the 87 entries submitted.

The artworks range in subject matter from nudes to landscapes; painting to sculpture, all showing the wonderful creativity, imagination and talent of Gibraltar’s secondary school students and serving as a fascinating snapshot in time into the minds of Gibraltar’s youth.

Those in the shortlist range in age from 12-18 years old. Gibraltar’s schools and institutions were well represented, with entries submitted from Westside School, Bayside Comprehensive School, Prior Park School Gibraltar, Gibraltar College and Gibraltar Girls High School.

The twenty shortlisted artworks will be displayed in the Finalists’ Exhibition, which will be at GEMA Gallery, Montague Bastion, Line Wall Road: 23 November - 6 December. The exhibition will then tour to St Bernard’s Hospital.

The winners will be announced at an Awards Ceremony on 6 December. There are three prizes to be won. The winner of the Judge’s Prize will be awarded a trophy and £800; their school art department will receive £2,000. You are invited to vote for your favourite artwork, either in the exhibition or online; strictly one vote per person. The most popular artwork will be awarded the Public Vote Prize, the winner of which will receive a trophy and £400; £1,000 for their school. Furthermore, the Hassans Prize will award £400 to both the student and their school.

The judging panel comprises Rowan Bain, Principle Curator, William Morris Gallery & Vestry; Sarah Devincenzi, artist and educator; Sebastian Rodriguez, local artist; Gallerist and Curator Magda Bellotti and Howard Bilton, Founder and Chairman of SAF.

This prize would not have been possible without the generous support of sponsors and SAF are grateful to have generous backing from Hassans International Law Firm Limited as a gold sponsor; alongside: Simmons Gainsford; TEAM Asset Management; Brooks MacDonald International; Image Graphics; Schroders, Gibraltar Cultural Services and Face Frames.

A few of the artworks of the final 20 shortlisted will be sold via silent auction at the agreement of each student. Sale proceeds and fundraising income will be split equally between the student and the local not-for-profit programmes SAF is funding locally. Please see the SAF website to bid for the artwork. find out more about the Prize and how to vote or bid for artworks, please visit: www.sovereignartfoundation.com/art-prizes/student-art-prize/gibraltar

SAF runs ten Student Prizes around the world. The winners of the Judges and Public Vote Prizes in Gibraltar will be automatically entered into the annual SAF Global Students Prize, showcasing their talent on an international stage and facilitating cultural exchange and dialogue.

