A Year of Growth and Momentum for Gibraltar Cricket Across All Categories

While winter conditions currently dominate, Gibraltar Cricket is already looking ahead to the return of Beach Cricket next summer. The format will once again take the game out of indoor nets and onto the sand, offering short, social matches played against a backdrop of sea, sun and sunset. Designed to be family-friendly and accessible, beach cricket combines relaxed boundaries, music and a strong community atmosphere, reinforcing cricket’s inclusive identity in Gibraltar.

That forward-looking mindset has been underpinned by a strong and competitive 2025 domestic men’s season. The fourth edition of the Gibraltar Premier League featured Calpe Giants, Lathbury Lightning and Mediterranean Vikings, with the title decided late in the competition. Calpe Giants emerged as champions on 18 points, ahead of Lathbury Lightning on 14 and Mediterranean Vikings on four. Individually, Iain Latin led the run scoring with 394 runs, Charles Packard followed with 369, while Kabir Mirpuri delivered a notable all-round campaign with 315 runs and 17 wickets.

The domestic calendar also included the ECS Gibraltar T10 tournament in August, a fast-paced weekend competition involving Pirates CC, Sloggers CC, Rugby CC and Gaming CC. Sloggers CC claimed the title after chasing down Rugby CC’s 104/2 in just eight overs in the final. Iain Latin again topped the run charts with 321 runs, Dylan Henshall added 261, and Manaav Nayak led the wicket tally with 11.

Consistency across the season was also reflected in the Midweek League, where six teams competed in a round-robin format. Sloggers CC secured a second trophy by finishing top on 18 points, ahead of Bavaria CC and Rugby CC, both on 14. Kabir Mirpuri scored 309 runs, Samarth Bodha contributed 220, and Sajan Singh topped the bowling statistics with 18 wickets. The inaugural 30 Over Challenge added another competitive format to the calendar, with Hercules Lions lifting the trophy. Iain Latin again featured prominently with 186 runs, while Manaav Nayak combined 167 runs with seven wickets and Andy Reyes took nine wickets.

On the international stage, Gibraltar’s men produced a strong performance at the T20 Tri-Nations tournament in Sofia in July, competing against Bulgaria and Turkey. Gibraltar won three of their four group matches to finish top of the table and qualify for the final. Highlights included a successful chase of 222 against Bulgaria, powered by Michael Raikes’ 85 and Phil Raikes’ 40, and wins over Turkey featuring key contributions from Iain Latin, Michael Raikes and Phil Raikes. In the final, Gibraltar posted 194/9 after a 100-run opening stand from the Raikes brothers, with late runs from Ric Hatchman and Andy Reyes. Bulgaria reached the target in the 17th over. Across the tournament, Phil Raikes was the leading run-scorer with 233, followed by Michael Raikes on 222 and Iain Latin on 174, while Kenroy Nestor led the wicket-takers with seven.

Gibraltar’s women also enjoyed a productive year internationally. At the Central European Cup in Czechia, the team finished second after recording two wins from four matches. Amy Valverde delivered an outstanding tournament, scoring 170 runs including two fifties and taking six wickets, while Nikki Caruana scored 137 runs including her maiden international half-century. Elizabeth Ferrary led the bowling with six wickets, and Yanira Blagg recorded a four-wicket haul. In August, Gibraltar followed this with a 2–1 bilateral series win against Estonia, highlighted by Helen Mumford’s nine wickets, Noelle Laguea’s 49 runs, and consistent wicket-taking from Lauren Sheppard.

The year also included several individual milestones for the women’s team, including international debuts for Lauren Sheppard, Arianna Gianani and Hannah Trinidad, a first international fifty for Nikki Caruana, a first international hat-trick for Helen Mumford, and season-leading strike rates from Amy Valverde and Noelle Laguea. Elizabeth Ferrary finished the year with the best economy rate.

At grassroots level, women’s and girls’ cricket in Gibraltar continues to expand through structured weekly sessions at the Indoor Cricket Hall at Europa Point Stadium. Softball sessions are held on Tuesdays for beginners and returning players, while hardball training takes place on Thursdays for those seeking further development or competitive opportunities. Open to all ages, abilities and backgrounds, these sessions reinforce Gibraltar Cricket’s commitment to accessibility and long-term growth.

From domestic competitions and international tours to inclusive participation and future-focused formats like beach cricket, 2025 marked a year of sustained progress, depth and engagement across all levels of Gibraltar Cricket.