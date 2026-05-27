Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 27th May, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

New faces coming through national team as latest squad announced

By Stephen Ignacio
27th May 2026

Scott Wiseman, national team coach for Gibraltar, has announced his latest squad for the forthcoming international friendly matches, with some changes from the Nations League play-offs.
This, Lee Casciaro's final international match, also seems to herald a new era, with younger players coming to the forefront.
Up front, Jaiden Bartolo, Tjay De Barr and Ayoub El Hmidi will be competing for places alongside Dylan Borge, youngster Luca Scanlon and Leon Mason, one of the latest additions to Wiseman’s list of players.
Wiseman has also named midfielders Graeme Torrilla, Dan Bent, Nicholas Pozo, James Scanlon and Evan De Haro, with both Jesse Gomez and Han Stevens among the latest additions.
In defence, selectors have stood by key names such as Ethan Jolley, Bernardo Lopes, Kai Mauro, Kian Ronan and Julian Valarino. Kevagn Ronco, Jay Coombes and Jayvan Garro are the latest emerging names coming into the squad.
Notably, there is the absence of Louie Annesley and Carlos Richards, both of whom have been playing in lower-tier divisions in England this year.
Whilst Bradley Banda continues in the mix as goalkeeper, Harry Victor and Victor Huart are the other two goalkeepers named, with neither Jaylan Hankin nor Christian Lopez selected.
Gibraltar will play against the British Virgin Islands and Cayman Islands in two international friendly matches which will test the selectors’ new choices. Selectors have already indicated that one of the difficulties in playing these two sides is the lack of information available on them, with both teams having had limited international matches in recent years.

Most Read

Local News

Gap-toothed Neanderthal child brought to life in new museum gallery

Fri 15th May, 2026

Local News

Govt issues customs guidance for post-treaty procedures 

Tue 26th May, 2026

Local News

Armed Forces minister points to Rock’s ‘pivotal role’ as UK prepares for mine-clearing mission in Strait of Hormuz

Sun 24th May, 2026

Opinion & Analysis

'The Bank of Joe'

Tue 26th May, 2026

Brexit

Former UK ambassador says ‘luck and leadership’ helped deliver Gib treaty 

Wed 27th May, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

27th May 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Calpe City SC women cap memorable season with win against The Best of the Rest

27th May 2026

Sports
Wellington Boxing Club launches WBC Future Champions Programme

27th May 2026

Sports
Gibraltar celebrated Kids Athletics day with visiting teams competing

27th May 2026

Sports
Bayside School Crowned 2026 DNA Champions After Spectacular Inter-School Athletics Event

26th May 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026