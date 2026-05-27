New faces coming through national team as latest squad announced

Scott Wiseman, national team coach for Gibraltar, has announced his latest squad for the forthcoming international friendly matches, with some changes from the Nations League play-offs.

This, Lee Casciaro's final international match, also seems to herald a new era, with younger players coming to the forefront.

Up front, Jaiden Bartolo, Tjay De Barr and Ayoub El Hmidi will be competing for places alongside Dylan Borge, youngster Luca Scanlon and Leon Mason, one of the latest additions to Wiseman’s list of players.

Wiseman has also named midfielders Graeme Torrilla, Dan Bent, Nicholas Pozo, James Scanlon and Evan De Haro, with both Jesse Gomez and Han Stevens among the latest additions.

In defence, selectors have stood by key names such as Ethan Jolley, Bernardo Lopes, Kai Mauro, Kian Ronan and Julian Valarino. Kevagn Ronco, Jay Coombes and Jayvan Garro are the latest emerging names coming into the squad.

Notably, there is the absence of Louie Annesley and Carlos Richards, both of whom have been playing in lower-tier divisions in England this year.

Whilst Bradley Banda continues in the mix as goalkeeper, Harry Victor and Victor Huart are the other two goalkeepers named, with neither Jaylan Hankin nor Christian Lopez selected.

Gibraltar will play against the British Virgin Islands and Cayman Islands in two international friendly matches which will test the selectors’ new choices. Selectors have already indicated that one of the difficulties in playing these two sides is the lack of information available on them, with both teams having had limited international matches in recent years.

