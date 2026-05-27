Calpe City SC women cap memorable season with win against The Best of the Rest

Calpe City Sports Club women completed their impressive season, which saw them lift both the League and Cup in the Gibraltar Volleyball Association domestic season, with one final win in the Best versus the Rest event.

An annual fixture which sees the league winners take on a selection of players from every other team, Calpe City — double winners this year — produced a 3-1 victory over the best from the rest of the league to cap a memorable season.

Once again, the match produced what organisers described as “great team spirit and a fantastic atmosphere from start to finish.”