A year on since winning gold and still looking for more
A year ago this week Gibraltar Volleyball celebrated another achievement as Emma Labrador and Yannick Bolé won Gold in Malaga during a mixed beach volleyball tournament. Twenty-four teams competed with the standard described as high standard. The Gibraltar team managed to bring home the gold medal their second consecutive gold medal. Volleyball, like all other...
