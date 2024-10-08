Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 8th Oct, 2024

Aaron Soleci exhibits ‘People are People’ at Kitchen Studios

By Nathan Barcio
8th October 2024

Around two years of work and some 60 paintings by local contemporary artist Aaron Soleci are currently on display at Kitchen Studios. ‘People are People’ is a retrospective exhibition which also features sketches and drafts by Mr Soleci. With a variety of work on display, not all of Mr Soleci’s work was on show. “I...

