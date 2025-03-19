AB Magazine features Dubai-based Elaine Vasquez
Elaine Vasquez, a Gibraltarian finance and fintech professional based in Dubai, was recently featured in AB Magazine, the prestigious publication of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA). Reflecting on this, she described the experience as both humbling and rewarding. “Being featured in AB Magazine was a truly special moment for me,” she said. “It’s...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here