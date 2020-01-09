Abigail Evans completes year-long running challenge in honour of ‘hero’ grandfather
Gibraltarian Abigail Evans ran every day last year and raised over £1,600 for the Gibraltar Alzheimer’s and Dementia Association in the process. She did this in honour of her grandfather Freddy Ignacio who passed away in February 2018. The athlete, who recently won the GAAA Danny Barton Memorial Mile race, ran at least three kilometres...
