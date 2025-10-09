Access to NHS staff bank enables GHA to recruit two Diabetes Specialist Nurses

The GHA has recruited two new Diabetes Specialist Nurses, a process that has proved

challenging due to a global shortage of diabetes professionals.

The GHA’s recent access to NHS Professionals, the largest NHS staff bank in the UK, helped

overcome the challenge and enabled the successful appointment of two experienced nurses.

The new staff members will work across both primary and secondary care to support patients in

managing their condition.

Their duties will include patient education, insulin management, and the coordination of care

alongside GPs, consultants, dietitians and pharmacists.

They were welcomed to the GHA on Thursday by the Minister for Health, Gemma Arias Vasquez,

who had committed to filling the posts during her budget speech earlier this year.

The recruitment is part of a wider programme to expand nurse-led services and improve the

management of chronic diseases through prevention and early intervention.

“The addition of two Diabetes Specialist Nurses represents an important investment in patient

care,” said GHA Director General, Kevin McGee.

“Diabetes affects a growing number of people in Gibraltar, and having dedicated professionals

in these posts will allow us to deliver more proactive and coordinated care.”

“I warmly welcome them both to the GHA.”

“In my budget speech, I made a clear commitment to recruit two Diabetes Specialist Nurses as

part of our plan to strengthen the pathway for diabetes care,” Mrs Arias Vasquez added.

“I am very proud that we have delivered on that promise.”

“Recruiting specialist nurses in diabetes has been extremely difficult because of the global

shortage, but through our new access to NHS Professionals we have finally been able to attract

and appoint the right individuals.”

“This is another example of how we are delivering the right care, in the right setting, at the right time.”

“I want to thank the GHA recruitment team and our clinical leads for their persistence and hard

work in making this happen, and to warmly welcome both nurses to Gibraltar.”