Azopardi sets out ‘transformative vision for a brighter future’

GSD leader Keith Azopardi set out his vision for change at the party’s annual general meeting where he outlined proposals to get Gibraltar “back on track” that focused on fairness, opportunity and stronger controls on public spending and governance.

Mr Azopardi promised GSD members a hope for change and a Gibraltar they “can all be proud of again”, during his address last week at the John Mackintosh Hall.

He said the GSD will be a “beacon of hope on the issues that matter” to members and will provide a “brighter future.”

“We are excited to deliver that change,” he said.

“We cannot wait for an election that transforms that clamour for change into a reality so that finally we can get Gibraltar back on track.”

“I have never been more determined to achieve that change – to finish the journey we started those years ago.”

Mr Azopardi highlighted the findings of the Openshaw Report, the Principal Auditor’s Report as well as the Governments response to both these reports.

“Those separate cases show a GSLP Government that is out of control,” he said.

Mr Azopardi said the McGrail Inquiry has shown the “inability to navigate conflicts of interest and the grossly improper action of the Chief Minister now condoned and backed by all Ministers.”

He added that the Government had handled the Principal Auditor’s Report with “intolerance to criticism” towards senior civil servant who had “highlighted legitimate questions on financial transactions.”

“There are insufficient controls on waste and abuse,” Mr Azopardi said.

“While people struggle, special interests run uncontrolled. All this matters because it cheats the citizen of resources that could provide more for them and their families.”

Setting out his vision, Mr Azopardi described his vision for modern Gibraltar which is fair and where there is opportunity for all “not just the privileged few.”

He called for a Gibraltar that takes care of all its people and “not just some of the people” and skilled, technologically advanced Gibraltar with a long-term vision for its future.

“A strategic social, economic and urban development plan for the future,” he said.

“A secure Gibraltar where you can feel safe and our essential services and police are valued and respected again.”

“A place where our people can live and afford to live; where your civil liberties and rights are protected. A place where Gibraltarians overseas can return safe in the knowledge that this will always be their home and they will not be priced out of a return to their birthplace.”

“A Gibraltar that carefully navigates the post-Treaty future; that retains its unique sense of identity and culture within a wider British, Commonwealth and European family of nations. A Gibraltar that is free to make its own decisions, run its affairs and which we call our own. A Gibraltar that we can all be proud of again.”

During the meeting, GSD MP Damon Bossino criticised the Government’s record on housing and public spending, highlighting delays to housing projects including Bob Peliza Mews and Chatham Views.

Mr Bossino also raised concerns on the “opaque transactions being structured from Savings Bank monies.”

“We will remind them of the white elephant that the Rooke Nursing Home is fast becoming, after an investment of £38m,” Mr Bossino said.

“We will remind them of the millions of pounds that are being lost to the public purse due to rental contracts entered into as a result of moving Government departments from Government owned premises to private properties like at Queensway or Leanse Place.”

“We will remind them of the lack of forward planning. We see this in the area of special needs where St Martin’s school was built too small, where there are still no firm commitments on a new St Bernadette’s and no real strategy for elderly care.”

At the AGM members overwhelmingly backed the motion to confer life membership of the party executive on former GSD leader and leader of the opposition Daniel Feetham, which was proposed by Mr Azopardi.

“I’m rather lost for words on this. It is a great honour which means a lot.” Mr Feetham said.

“I am very grateful to Party Members who have come out in numbers to back this proposal and also to the Executive for supporting the proposal.”

“I will continue my role in the Executive providing advice as necessary on the big issues of the day.”

The AGM also included elections to the party executive the result of second round of executive elections resulted in the election of Elliott Phillips, Robert Azopardi, Nick Cruz, Julian Celecia, Sean Ballester, Jamie Rocca, Brian Richardson and Nuhaila Mkerref.

They will join members elected in the first round in March, together with MPs, co-opted members and life members on the over 30-strong party executive.

Mr Azopardi congratulated those elected and thanked all candidates who stood in the contest.

“I congratulate those elected after this process and thank all who came forward to stand at these elections and were, on this occasion, unsuccessful,” he said.

“I am grateful to all candidates for their support and dedication to the GSD and the movement for change that we have built.”

“These contested elections, once again, show the vibrancy and dynamism of this Party and the desire to get involved.”

“As executive elections are now not next due till 2028 this will be the body that will be in place when the next general elections are called.”

“We are excited to continue our work with this refreshed executive to achieve change at the next election.”