Gibraltar wins Best Stand at Liberal Democrat conference as students take centre stage  

The Gibraltar Government stand has been named Best Stand at the Liberal Democrat party conference in Brighton.

In presenting the award, the organisers singled out the Gibraltarian students who volunteered on the stand throughout the conference, and the welcome they gave to visitors.

The students are taking part in the Government's conference programme for university students, which places Gibraltarians studying in the UK within the official Gibraltar delegation.

Participants assist at the stand, attend fringe events and meet politicians, party members and organisations from across the political spectrum. The programme is cross-party and educational in purpose.

In presenting the award, Wendy Chamberlain MP, Lib Dem’s Chief Whip, commended the friendliness of those at the Gibraltar stand, and said it was excellent to see students and graduates involved, describing it as exactly the kind of youth engagement political conferences should encourage.

The award follows the Government's fringe event, ‘Reconnecting with Europe’, at which the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia set out how the UK/EU Treaty signed on July 14 has delivered practical connectivity with the Europe for Gibraltar.

“This award belongs to our young people,” Dr Garcia said.

“Visitors who came to the stand were made welcome, and they stayed because our young people could explain what the treaty means for Gibraltar. That says a lot about them.”

“I have been attending this conference for 25 years, and it gives me great satisfaction that the team representing us continues to go from strength to strength.”

Through Gibraltar House in London, the Government is attending a total of seven UK party conferences this autumn, its widest cross-party programme to date.